Chuck Liddell Arrested In Los Angeles For Domestic Violence

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell has found himself in trouble with the law.

TMZ was the first to report that the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion was taken to a Los Angeles jail following an alleged argument that wound up being physical. The L.A. Sherriff’s Department responded to a call at Liddell’s home in Hidden Hills on Monday Morning. He was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery.

Liddell was taken into Lost Hills Sheriff Station. TMZ also reports that the alleged victim is Liddell’s wife. It’s been said that she did not need medical attention. “The Iceman’s” bail had been set at $20,000. Chuck Liddell will be appearing at Van Nuys Court on Wednesday.

Chuck Liddell: Historic Rise & Brutal Fall

Liddell is one of the most decorated light heavyweights in the history of MMA competition. There was a time when he was considered to be one of the most dominating fighters in the sport. He defeated the likes of Tito Ortiz and Randy Couture in his prime.

“The Iceman” peaked after defeating Tito Ortiz in their Dec. 2006 rematch. Liddell went 1-6 after the fight, including a knockout loss to Ortiz in their 2018 trilogy bout. Middle Easy will keep you posted on the current legal situation with Chuck Liddell once more details become available.