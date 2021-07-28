Chuck Liddell Down For Bare-Knuckle Boxing Fight: ‘We Can Talk About It’

It seems to be all the rage these days for older MMA fighters to transition to the world of bare-knuckle boxing. Former UFC light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell is interested in joining this trend, provided the dollar amount is right.

Liddell was forced into retirement from Dana White, after getting brutally knocked out in three straight contests. While he did eventually make a comeback for a trilogy fight with Tito Ortiz, in the lone Oscar De La Hoya promoted Golden Boy MMA card, it was an ill-fated return that left him knocked out in the first round.

However it seems that the Iceman still has that itch to compete and is looking to perhaps scratch it with his bare hands. Speaking during an alternative broadcast for BKFC 19, Chuck said that he would be willing to do bare-knuckle boxing himself, provided they offer him the right amount of money.

“It would all have to depend,” Liddell said (h/t MMAFighting). “We’d have to talk about it. Yeah, if they pay enough money, sure. It all depends on what they come up with. We can talk about it. If they’re interested come and talk to me.”

Chuck Liddell Should Stay Retired

Let’s face it, there is basically not a single MMA fan alive that does not love Chuck Liddell, and the things he did in his prime in the sport. That said, it is important to be honest and realize that those days are long gone, and he should not come out of retirement for bare-knuckle boxing.

At 51 years old, Chuck has been knocked out in 4 straight contests, and looked absolutely terrible in his return against Tito. Putting that aside though, there are already concerns about his behavior over the years, raising questions about the neurological damage he has suffered, which would only get worse in BKFC.

It seems like Chuck Liddell is far better suited for the roles he has taken over the last few months as an ambassador and face of various promotions. Hopefully this is enough to keep him out of competition.