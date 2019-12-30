Chris Weidman Wants Luke Rockhold Fight But Will Take Tune Up First

Chris Weidman wants to avenge his biggest defeat.

Chris Weidman has admitted he wants to rematch Luke Rockhold but not straight away. The 35-year-old is coming off a quick KO defeat in his light-heavyweight debut against Dominick Reyes. After losing five of his last six fights Weidman says he wants to take a step back in levels. He’ll look to have a tune up fight before getting back in with the best UFC have to offer. Speaking on the MMA and Beyond podcast he said.

“I’d like to fight him but not this next fight. I’ll take a tune up fight first.”

Both men have suffered several knockout losses since relinquishing the 185lb belt. Heading into 2020 questions have been asked about their chins and ability to compete at the top level. But Weidman was quick to rubbish that talk.

“I still think he’s good. People say he doesn’t have a chin anymore, but they say that about me too. I still think he’s a tough opponent.”

Speaking about his desire to take a tune-up fight Weidman was emphatic in justifying the fight. After a long career at the top, he has never taken a step back until now.

“I haven’t had a tune-up fight in my career. “My last 11 or 12 guys are top five in the world. I’ve been in main events and on the main cards since my first fight in the UFC.”

If anyone has earned an easy payday it’s the “All American”. He was the man to beat Anderson Silva at the top of his game. Twice! Although don’t ask him to to it again unless you’ve got a boat load of money to make it happen. When asked if he’d fight the ‘Spider’ again he said.

“No. They need to pay me crazy money to fight him. That’s a no. I already beat him twice. I’ve got nothing to gain from that unless it’s money.”

A fight between Weidman and Rockhold still has mass appeal despite both fighters appearing past their best heading into a new decade. It is a huge rivalry that would sell and is evenly matched. Hopefully we get to see it in 2020 but first let’s get both these men a tune up fight.