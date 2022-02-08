Former UFC Fighter Chris Leben Hospitalized Following COVID-19 Battle

Chris Leben is in the hospital as he is dealing with breathing issues after fighting COVID-19.

Leben revealed the news on his Instagram account. He says he’s been in a hospital in San Diego for over six days now. The former TUF competitor didn’t go in-depth on his situation but asked his supporters for “positive vibes.”

Chris Leben On His Status

Chris Leben says that breathing issues have sprung up after his battle with COVID-19.

“So I’ve been in the hospital since Tuesday. I went in after a cough and shortness of breath I developed after Covid. I’m not one to bellyache to the world. But if you haven’t seen me at the gym or around that is why. And if you can shoot some positive vibes my way other than that I don’t really wanna say much until we know exactly what’s going on”

Leben competed on season one of The Ultimate Fighter, where he was a semi-finalist. His UFC debut took place back in April 2005. Leben ended up having 22 fights under the UFC banner before retiring.

He ended up coming out of retirement and signed with Bellator. He never stepped inside a Bellator cage, however, due to a heart issue. In 2018, he ended up gaining clearance from doctors to compete again and he entered the world of bare-knuckle fighting.

“The Crippler” is 3-1 as a bare-knuckle fighter. He last competed back in Feb. 2021, defeating Quentin Henry via first-round knockout. After the fight, Leben announced that he decided to retire once again.