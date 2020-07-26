Khamzat Chimaev is ready to compete again, and UFC president Dana White is seemingly ready to make it happen.

Chimaev went 2-0 in the UFC following another dominant win this time in the welterweight division against Rhys McKee at UFC Fight Island 3 last night.

Like his debut against John Phillips earlier this month, Chimaev completely outclassed McKee and even took zero strikes as he went on to earn the first-round TKO win.

Chimaev To Compete At UFC 252?

And after two fights in 10 days, the 26-year-old wants to stay active and compete at the upcoming UFC 252 pay-per-view card taking place August 15 in Las Vegas. And White has claimed he will make it happen.

“Just spoke to @danawhite and he said @KChimaev “is special” and wants to fight again on Aug. 15 at #UFC252. He said he’ll make that happen.”

That would mean Chimaev would be competing three times in the space of a month which would be unprecedented in these modern times. That said, no other fighter has taken two strikes in their first two UFC fights either.

McKEE: 0 total strikes That's two fights in 10 days outstriking his opponents… 181-2 — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) July 26, 2020

One thing is for sure — if Chimaev keeps this up, he will continue to gain more and more fans and fast-track himself to a title shot soon.