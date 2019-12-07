Chael Sonnen Says Rumors Of Khabib Failing Drug Test Are Not True

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Khabib Sonnen
Image: @sonnench @khabib_nurmagomedov Instagram

Chael Sonnen: “Rumors Of Khabib Failing Drug Test, I Don’t See Any Truth To This”

Some rumors are pointing that the UFC reigning defending undefeated champ Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov could have failed a USADA drug test. Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on this topic in his “You’re Welcome” podcast. The former UFC fighter and legendary trash-talker thinks there is no truth in these rumors.

“Rumors of Khabib failing a drug test, I got to tell you guys, I don’t see any truth to this.”

“In fact, I want to just come out and tell you guys, this is not true, and this is a nasty and vicious thing to say about a guy whose clean for no reason.”

Chael Sonnen believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is clean. Please share your thoughts on rumors. “The Eagle” should meet Tony Ferguson next in a title bout (their fight was canceled four times so never say never).

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here