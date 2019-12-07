Chael Sonnen Says Rumors Of Khabib Failing Drug Test Are Not True

Chael Sonnen: “Rumors Of Khabib Failing Drug Test, I Don’t See Any Truth To This”

Some rumors are pointing that the UFC reigning defending undefeated champ Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov could have failed a USADA drug test. Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on this topic in his “You’re Welcome” podcast. The former UFC fighter and legendary trash-talker thinks there is no truth in these rumors.

“Rumors of Khabib failing a drug test, I got to tell you guys, I don’t see any truth to this.” “In fact, I want to just come out and tell you guys, this is not true, and this is a nasty and vicious thing to say about a guy whose clean for no reason.”

Chael Sonnen believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is clean. Please share your thoughts on rumors. “The Eagle” should meet Tony Ferguson next in a title bout (their fight was canceled four times so never say never).