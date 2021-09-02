Chael Sonnen Names Top Five Middleweights Of All Time, Has Georges St-Pierre At No. 2

Chael Sonnen had an interesting ranking for his top five middleweights of all time.

Ahead of his fight with Darren Till this weekend, Derek Brunson was asked on Sonnen’s ESPN show to name his top five all-time middleweights.

It took the middleweight contender some time, but he ultimately went with Anderson Silva at No. 1 followed by Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero and being unable to think of a fifth, himself.

In response, Sonnen named his own top five and notably had Georges St-Pierre at No. 2.

“You got to start with Anderson Silva. That’s just out of respect for how long he was there,” Sonnen said. “You wanna know who the second greatest middleweight of all time is? His name is Georges St-Pierre for one simple reason, he won a world championship and he left undefeated. “I don’t care that it was 1-0. It was one unblemished fight and 0.”

Sonnen Names Remaining Middleweight Greats

St-Pierre, of course, returned to action after four years in 2017 when he defeated Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champion as well as a two-weight champion overall. He would vacate his belt soon after before retiring in 2019.

Despite the accomplishment, it’s fair to say most observers wouldn’t have St-Pierre that high as far as 185 pounds is concerned. That said, this is Sonnen’s opinion as he named his remaining greats.

“You got to give Robert Whittaker [at three],” Sonnen added. “Robert Whittaker deserves respect for other things aside from the championship including winning The Ultimate Fighter which is the toughest tournament in all of sport. And he is one half of the biggest gate stood opposite Adesanya which was just south of 57,000 people. “I’ve got Israel Adesanya [next] but I also throw [Michael] Bisping in there. On any given night, Michael Bisping will fight anybody, he will beat anybody, he did just that.”

Surprisingly, no mention of Chris Weidman?

You can watch the full segment below: