Jon Jones is threatening to retire or sit out until the UFC agrees to terms with him. However Chael Sonnen thinks that this will be forcing him out of action until next year.

Sonnen has been watching closely as Jones feuds with the UFC over pay disputes. The light heavyweight champ was looking to move to heavyweight to face Francis Ngannou. However the promotion was refusing to pay him what he wants for this move, which resulted in him saying that he was going to vacate his title and retire.

Chael Sonnen Thinks Jon Jones Is The Lowest Priority

It is safe to say that Chael Sonnen is not the biggest fan of his former foe Jon Jones. He has been critical of Jon over the years, and he feels that it is pointless for Jonny Bones to sit out right now. Speaking in a recent video to his YouTube, Chale explained that a conversation he had led him to realizing that there are only a few open spots remaining in the UFC’s PPV schedule for him to fill, so the promotion will likely not need him unless they can’t get two other big stars to fight.

“Jon Jones is going to fight on a pay-per-view. Okay, great,” Sonnen said. “There’s one pay-per-view per month for every month left for the rest of the year. So when you start to look at the pay-per-views and the matches that we know are coming up, July is spoken for, August has the heavyweight trilogy between Stipe and Cormier, September we’re going to do Khabib vs Gaethje. As you move through the year, which leaves you with only October, November, December, one of those is going to be Adesanya vs Paulo Costa. “When you do look at the order of events,” Chael Sonnen continued. “As far your motivation, so I’m talking about draw ability, business-wise. Of the three guys that are holding out right now, between Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Jon Jones, Jon would be the low man on the totem pole. So Jon could not expect his phone to ring, until Masvidal’s rings and Conor’s rings. Until those guys get set, Jon’s not even going to be on the list.”

What do you think about this perspective from Chael Sonnen, about Jon Jones and his current situation?