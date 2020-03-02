Chael Sonnen Thinks Nurmagomedov’s Might Be The Next Gracies

Could Nurmagomedov’s The Next Gracies?

The 30-year-old native of Dagestan, Russia UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently undefeated in the MMA with a score of 28-0. He last fought at UFC 242 where he submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round of their lightweight title unification fight back in September. With this victory, ‘Eagle’ cemented his legacy as one of the greatest fighters MMA has ever produced.

Khabib’s cousin’s Abubakar and most recently Undefeated bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov signed with the promotion. That means more domination from this family in the UFC.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Chael Sonnen said the Nurmagomedov’s family might be the next Gracies.

Gracie family is hugely regarded as one of the most successful dynasties in the history of MMA. They founded the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Gracie family has a history of producing the best Martial Artists in the world. Their long-lasting legacy continues to grow and leaving impacts on practitioners of all ages on the mat.

Sonnen praised the Nurmagomedov family by comparing them to the Gracie family.

“It seems to me that the Nurmagomedov’s (family) in many ways might be the next Gracies. And I don’t believe that anyone will ever surpass the Gracie family in the ultimate hierarchy of mixed martial arts (MMA). They just did too much and they just did it at the right time. And yeah, there was a lot of them and they’re still coming through. They’re still coming! Second and third generations are still coming through. I don’t that i believe that anyone will ever surpass them even if they have the numbers on their side.” “If the gracies have 20 family members had fought this family (Nurmagomedov’s) has 40 family members. I dont know that you could ever surpass the graces but let’s look at what the next best they might be if you’re talking about power in numbers, if you’re talking about bloodline. It would seem that Nurmagomedovs are right there in line to be number two for MMA family royalty. I bring this up because khabib ‘s younger brother was just signed and khabib cousin is already signed now, I knew there was another nurmagomedov within the UFC but I didn’t know that was a relationship to compete I didn’t find that out till the other day when I read the article.”

