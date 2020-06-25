The beef between fighters in different weight classes usually just ends in comedic riffs to be enjoyed by social media. Especially when both of the fighters are retired. In the case of Michael Bisping vs Chad Mendes, things seem to be heating up. Bisping has a popular podcast that is enjoyed by the majority of MMA fans. Which means that he has a major platform to voice his opinion. On his show, he called Mendes a steroid-using cheater. Since then, Mendes has responded to Bisping by making him remember an “H-bomb” that caused permanent damage to Bisping’s eye.

Talking Trash

During his career, Bisping earned notoriety for being a trash talker. While this has made him fascinating to some fans, other personalities do not enjoy the brashness of the former middleweight champion. And to make matters worse, for those who detest the British banter, it now comes in the long form of a podcast.

Mendes replies to Michael Bisping’s Post

Bisping called Mendes a “little steroid cheating f–k” after Chad commented on a foul post towards Bisping from Tim Kennedy. Now that Mendes has seen the post, he responded once again with words of his own on social media.

“Hey Mike Bisping, let’s get some sh*t straight here. When I LET USADA suspend me it was for a banned peptide under their rules. NOT a steroid,” wrote Mendes. “Just to put some sh** into perspective for morons like you, too much caffeine in your system is a violation under USADA rules. That entire system is the biggest crock of sh*t ever implemented into the @ufc. Unlike all these other guys getting “popped” and making up the worst excuses ever to wheel and deal their suspension down, I owned that sh** like a man. Now keep my name outta ur mouth u old, wooden eye having prick before I snatch ur soul like my boy @danhendo did…”

Post-Retirement Beef

While both men seem to be enjoying retirement, they both still have the urge to fight. Even if the fight is just online. Both men don’t like each other. And the beef may run deeper than what meets the eye. For now, fans can sit back, relax, and keep checking social media for more “action.”