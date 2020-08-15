Donald Cerrone is set for another fan-friendly fight.

As per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Cerrone will take part in a welterweight matchup against Niko Price with both fighters verbally agreeing to the contest set for September 19.

“Breaking: Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) and Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) have verbally agreed to meet on Sept. 19, per multiple sources. Stylistically, hell of a fight. Should be all action.”

Breaking: Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) and Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) have verbally agreed to meet on Sept. 19, per multiple sources. Stylistically, hell of a fight. Should be all action. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 14, 2020

Cerrone, Price Looking To Return To The Win Column

Both fighters are coming off losses, but Cerrone, in particular, is desperate for a win.

“Cowboy” is currently on a four-fight losing streak having most recently been outpointed by Anthony Pettis in a closely-fought contest at UFC 249 in May. He was finished in his previous three fights against the likes of Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.

While his place in the UFC shouldn’t be at risk, it wouldn’t be a good look if the 37-year-old entered the first five-fight losing skid of his career.

Price, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO defeat to Vicente Luque at UFC 249. “Hybrid” has been alternating between wins and losses of late with his last six fights resulting in knockouts.

A fight with the entertaining Cerrone promises to be a barnburner of an affair.

UFC 253 was originally set to take place on September 19. However, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, there is a possibility it is moved back to September 26.

If that is the case, a Cerrone vs. Price matchup could feature on a Fight Night card headlined by Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley, which is also set for September 19.