Donald Cerrone Not Done With MMA Just Yet, Can’t Let ‘Legacy End Like This’

Donald Cerrone is heartbroken but not giving up just yet.

Cerrone took on Alex Morono in a short-notice welterweight contest in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 26 last night.

Despite a close fight, Cerrone was ultimately caught by a big right hand by Morono who swarmed him for the first-round TKO finish.

That result put Cerrone on a six-fight winless streak with five defeats during that stretch as many observers believe it’s time for him to hang up the boots.

As far as Cerrone is concerned, he is not sure what is next for him.

“Man, just a rough day in the office,” Cerrone said post-fight. “… Heartbroken for sure. I don’t know, man. Don’t know what to answer you on is it that time. I don’t know. I don’t feel like it but how I feel and how I perform are two different things. It sucks. “Who knows. I wanted to go back to 55, those boys at 70 hit hard, they’re big boys, but like I said, no excuses. That kid came in, he was ready.”

Cerrone: Not My Last Fight

For Cerrone, this is unprecedented territory as his last win came just over two years ago while he also faces the possibility of getting cut.

And “Cowboy” is desperate to break the streak.

“It’s definitely hard to break a streak, isn’t it?” Cerrone said. “I need to break the damn streak cause it’s brutal, man. Yeah, man, I wish I had the answers but I don’t.”

Whether Cerrone gets that chance remains to be seen, but this is far from his last fight.

“Absolutely not. No way. I’ll never go out like this,” Cerrone added when asked if it’s his final fight. “I will [know when it’s my last fight], 100 percent I’ll know and I’ll come in and sh*t hopefully I go in whipping ass right off. There’s no way I’d end like this. I couldn’t let my legacy end like this. “So yeah,, I’ll call the boss man and say ‘hey man, I know it’s been a rough couple years but when it’s time, let me bow out right.’”

You can watch his full reaction below: