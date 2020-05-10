UFC 249 Results: Anthony Pettis Picks Unanimous Decion Over Donald Cerrone (Highlights)

Anthony Pettis Defeats Donald Cerrone Via Unanimous Decision

UFC 249 PPV MMA event is happening now (Sat., May 9) inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The final bout in the preliminary card features two big names who both need a win desperately. Cerrone (36-14) is a fan-favorite but most recently coming off a back to back three losses from the hands of Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and Conor McGregor.

Meanwhile, Pettis is a former UFC lightweight champion who has lost a title in March 2015 has since been struggling to get back on his feet. He’s now 4-8 in his last 12 fights.

UFC 249 Results: Anthony Pettis defeats Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision (Scores: 29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Round 1

Cerrone hurled a smooth right hand before consuming a counter shot. Nice combos from Cowboy but he seems to be hurt but a stiff counter jab from Anthony Pettis. Cerrone’s right eye shows off some swelling at the horn.

Smooth jabs from Donald Cerrone. Pettis lands a jumping knee to the face and Cerrone defends with a takedown. Cowboy change the pace to side control.

Smooth counter right hand from the outside for Anthony Pettis. Cerrone remains dynamic and cuts away with outside leg kicks.

Hard kick to the body from Cerrone.

Round 2

In the 2nd round after a back-and-forth battle Pettis got his opening by an eye poke that referee failed to see and with Cerrone wincing he tried to finish him flurry of shots but he couldn’t quite get the finish.

Rounds 3

In the round 3 Cerrone starts off with a number of strikes on the body and landed a head kick but somehow Pettis was able to recover and continued fighting. When the final horn sounded, the judges had a tough call to make but in the end, Pettis got the nod.

Check the highlights below:

“He’s a legend, bro. We’re friends, man, and we laid it on the line. He hit me, I hit him. That’s what it’s all about.” After their #UFC249 scrap, @Showtimepettis showed love to @Cowboycerrone 🤠 pic.twitter.com/FukYLkFBFl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 10, 2020