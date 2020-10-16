Cynthia Calvillo is the latest fighter on the UFC roster to test positive for COVID-19. Due to coronavirus, Calvillo is out of her fight against Lauren Murphy, which was scheduled to take place at UFC 254. At the moment, Murphy is still planning on taking a short notice matchup on Fight Island. Now, it’ll be the UFC’s job to find Murphy a replacement.

Calvillo Out of UFC 254

News of Cynthia’s diagnosis was reported by Brett Okamoto of ESPN, who received the news from various sources. Calvillo also posted the devastating news to Instagram as well.

“No. 3 ranked UFC flyweight Cynthia Calvillo (@cyn_calvillo) has been pulled from her fight against Lauren Murphy at UFC 254 next week, per sources. UFC looking for a replacement,” wrote Okamoto.

No. 3 ranked UFC flyweight Cynthia Calvillo (@cyn_calvillo) has been pulled from her fight against Lauren Murphy at UFC 254 next week, per sources. UFC looking for a replacement. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 15, 2020

Once Cynthia was listed as out, fans naturally wondered if Lauren Murphy would remain on the card. While that information is still up in the air, Murphy took to social media to wish Calvillo well. However, she also made it clear that she would like to continue the plan of showcasing her skillset on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

“Hope @cyn_calvillo (Cynthia Calvillo) is okay! Maybe (hopefully) we can run it in a few weeks! In the mean time, I’m still planning on having the fight of my life on Fight Island! See you guys soon,” wrote Murphy on Twitter.

Hope @cyn_calvillo is okay! Maybe (hopefully) we can run it in a few weeks!

In the mean time, I’m still planning on having the fight of my life on Fight Island! See you guys soon ❤️ https://t.co/mHolXWt7uz — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) October 16, 2020

Official Updated UFC 254 Fight Card



MAIN CARD:

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Da-un Jung vs. Sam Alvey

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozof

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev

How to Watch

UFC 254 will take place on October 24, 2020, at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Furthermore, the pay per view card will be available for purchase on ESPN+.