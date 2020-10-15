RDA was listed as out of his fight against Islam Makhachev which was scheduled for UFC 254. Dos Anjos tested positive for coronavirus, making him unable to compete. However, Islam stated that he would like to remain on the card, calling out the UFC’s newest blockbuster signing in Michael Chandler to save his place on the card. Now, news has become official that Makhachev is out of UFC 254 completely.

Islam Makhachev Calls Out Michael Chandler

Dos Anjos took to social media to announce his positive test. While fans were extremely upset at the news, Makhachev was only worried for a short amount of time. Once he received wind of the news, it didn’t take long to try and remain on the card. Islam took to social media to call out Michael Chandler, although the idea was a long shot. After all, Chandler made it clear that he only wants to face top 5 opponents.

RDA is out 😑 yo @MikeChandlerMMA here’s your chance to jump on the Island #UFC254 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 9, 2020

Makhachev Out of UFC 254

Yahoo Sports reported that the UFC was unable to find Makhachev a new opponent in such a short span of time. As a result, he is officially off of the entire fight card. However, the organization officially fully revealed the card in its entirety, headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

One other news item @danawhite told me today is that @MAKHACHEVMMA is not going to fight at #UFC254 Couldn't get him an opponent, so it will be a five-fight main card. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 14, 2020

Official UFC 254 Fight Card



MAIN CARD:

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Da-un Jung vs. Sam Alvey

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozof

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev

How to Watch

UFC 254 will take place on October 24, 2020, at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Furthermore, the pay per view card will be available for purchase on ESPN+.