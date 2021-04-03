Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson Verbally Agreed For UFC 264

A pair of 170’s finest look to collide on July 10th at UFC 264. A war of former title challengers has been verbally agreed on both sides between Gilbert Burns and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Two of the nicest (and baddest) dudes in the sport have agreed to throw down at UFC 264 on July 10. Gilbert Burns (@GilbertDurinho) vs. Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) has been verbally agreed to, per Dana White (@danawhite). pic.twitter.com/Lv5uEsxqRb — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 3, 2021

The UFC welterweight division is back in action and has its gears grinding actively again, with #2 ranked Burns taking on #5 ranked Thompson. A classic match-up of old school vs. new school, if you will.

New School

Gilbert Burns is coming off his first loss at his new home at 170lbs. ‘Durinho’ lost his title opportunity against former teammate, Kamaru Usman, via round 3 TKO. The devastating loss left Burns to be engulfed in tears, mourning the knockout loss, last February.

Prior to the defeat, the Brazilian burned through the division, winning five straight fights over the likes of Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Gunnar Nelson. Despite the unfortunate result that came with his title challenge, Burns is still looked upon as one of the absolute best at 170lbs.

Old School

Thompson, 39, on the other hand, has seemingly always been a staple inside the UFC welterweight division. ‘Wonderboy’ made his UFC debut in 2012 and has competed in 16 straight UFC fights in total. His double-digit resume includes two title challenges that came up short against then-champion Tyron Woodley.

Despite the unsuccessful attempts to get the strap, ‘Wonderboy’ never gave up on his dream of becoming a world champion. Thompson would remain at the top of the heap of the division, fending off rising contenders Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

After amazing clinics over the prospects, the karate master would kick into campaigning for a title shot against the reigning king, Kamaru Usman. This would not come however as the opportunity went to Jorge Masvidal, who takes on Usman at UFC 261 later this month.

Coming Into Fruition

A dream match-up with Leon Edwards would also disappear as Edwards is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 262. Colby Covington? Ignored.

Burns, coming off the loss, would step up to the plate to take on the odd man out of the equation.

The two have verbally accepted to fight each other for a scheduled date on July 10th at UFC 264, looking to be headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3.