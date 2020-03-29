GIlbert Burns Wants a Shot at Donald Cerrone During UFC 249

Donald Cerrone Ready To Step In If Needed At UFC 249

Amidst a global virus, the sports world has majorly suffered. From the NBA all the way down to mixed martial arts promotions, everyone has been closing up shop until the world returns to a state of serenity. However, UFC President Dana White is unlike any leader of major sports. In his opinion, the show must go on. Which is why UFC 249 is more than likely still going to happen on April 18th. In hopes of making the event, Dana is going to need a venue and fighters. Of course, “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone has offered his services to face Gilbert Burns during the incredibly difficult time.

The last time Cerrone saw the octagon was not the best memory for himself. His latest matchup was a loss against Conor McGregor at UFC 246 which only took 40 seconds. If anyone knows the tendencies of Donald, they’re well-aware of his matchmaking mentality. It’s simple; Cowboy is ready to face nearly anyone at any time, as long as they’re between 155 and 170lbs.

Cerrone took to Instagram to remind his fans and the people that he is always ready to go. All he needs from the UFC is a phone call and he’ll be down to scrap once he receives it.

Burns Calls Out Cerrone

Another fighter that’s seemingly always “on-call” is Gilbert Burns. Burns is coming off of a KO victory of Demian Maia two weeks ago at UFC Brasilia and is on a 5 fight win streak. Once he saw that Cerrone was down to fight, he shared his interests to take upon the request via social media.

“Wait what @Cowboycerrone? Im in and u know already! Come on @danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 @ufc

I’m #HUNGRY BURNS X CERRONE,” wrote Burns.

Continuing UFC 249

Clearly both men are willingly giving their consent to fight under dire global restriction. However, Dana wants to keep the UFC going and two exciting fighters saying they want to fight each other makes his job a lot easier.