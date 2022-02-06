Brendan Allen Taps Out Sam Alvey With Rear-Naked Choke – UFC Vegas 47 Results (Highlights)

Middleweights collide before the main event at UFC Vegas 47!

Both Brendan Allen and Sam Alvey look to rebound from losses when they face off on February 5th.

Round 1:

The two exchange in the pocket to begin the fight. Allen goes for a takedown against the cage but Alvey stuffs it with a sprawl. Alvey loads up on his punches and looks sharp in the striking department. The two are inactive for the most part as they both feint quite a lot.

Allen throws a spinning attack but doesn’t get much off of it. Allen sets up some leg kicks. Alvey lands a crisp 1-2 on Allen. They clinch, as they separate, Allen lands an amazing punch. It drops Alvey as the round ends.

Round 2:

Allen starts off with a variety of kicks on Alvey. Alvey lands a leg kick, Allen smiles and returns with a body kick. Allen swarms Alvey with a killer combo of punches. The swarm would drop Alvey once again. Allen gets top control of the grounded Alvey and grabs the neck. He quickly gets the rear-naked choke and submits the UFC veteran.

Official result: Brendan Allen submits Sam Alvey via rear-naked choke (R2 2:10)

Check out the highlights below: