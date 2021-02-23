(Video) Curtis Blaydes Harassed by Prank Caller on Facetime Following KO Loss to Derrick Lewis

A recent video has surfaced of UFC Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes being harassed on Facetime by a fan who found his phone number. Blaydes suffered a vicious knockout at the hands of Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 19. Now, it seems like he is dealing with hecklers who are doing their best to irritate him.

Lewis vs Blaydes

Lewis took on Curtis Blaydes in a crucial heavyweight battle in the UFC Vegas 19 main event. Throughout the course of the match, Blaydes was light on the feet and did everything possible to avoid the power in the lands of Lewis. For one round, that plan worked. However, during a takedown attempt early in the second round, Lewis delivered a spectacular uppercut knockout that left Blaydes stiff and out cold.

Blaydes Harassed by Prank Caller via Facetime

The optics of the knockout were unforgiving. Blaydes lied stiff on the ground as Lewis performed his trademark knockout celebration, followed by WWE “D-Generation X” crotch chops. And as if the knockout wasn’t embarrassing enough, Blaydes had to continue being ridiculed on his own personal phone.

So someone found Curtis Blaydes number just to troll him, this shit is disgusting pic.twitter.com/KOYZR2A6af — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) February 22, 2021

“Yo Curtis, you got knocked the f*ck out, boy,” said the caller. “You got knocked the f*ck out.” “Who is this, bro,” Blaydes said in response. In which his fiance seemingly called the caller a loser and then hung up.

The heckler allegedly found the phone of Blaydes and decided to video call him just to remind Curtis that Derrick knocked him out. However, the internet compiled an investigation as they usually do and was able to find the alleged harasser.

Caught in the Act

Once the alleged caller was caught in the act, he changed his social media name to become undetected. Furthermore, he locked all of his social media accounts so that people wouldn’t have access to messaging him about his dirty tactics.

Like the in-cage loss, Blaydes handled the heckler with class. Although he suffered an embarrassing knockout, bright things are ahead for the heavyweight.