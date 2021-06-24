Jan Blachowicz Happy To Fight Jon Jones At Heavyweight: ‘He Promised Me This Fight’

Jan Blachowicz is still gunning for a fight with Jon Jones.

Blachowicz is set to defend his title against Glover Teixeira next as he seeks a second title defense in the UFC 266 headliner taking place September 4 at a location still to be decided.

However, one fight that is still on Blachowicz’s mind is Jones. The Polish star was originally set to fight Jones for the light heavyweight title in 2020 with the pair even having a staredown following UFC Rio Rancho.

Of course, Jones would later vacate his title to prepare for his move up to heavyweight with “Bones” still yet to officially make his debut in the weight class.

Blachowicz: Jones Promised Me This Fight

As far as Blachowicz is concerned, he still wants that fight and is even willing to contest it with Jones at heavyweight, if not light heavyweight.

“Of course, I can beat him at heavyweight,” Blachowicz said on Mike Swick’s podcast when asked if he’d be open to a heavyweight fight with Jones. “We can do this extra fight — not for the [heavyweight] title if he wants — no problem for me. I am going to be ready. “He promised me this fight and I will not stop talking about this, after when I beat Corey [Anderson], he promised me this fight. So he has to keep his word and let’s go, let’s do this. … Anywhere, any weight. I will catch him somewhere in the future.”

It’s certainly a fascinating matchup, especially given how much Blachowicz continues to improve as he gets older.

You can watch the full interview below: