Michael Bisping Roasts Twitter Troll for Inaccurate Historical Depiction

Michael Bisping doesn’t play around when it comes to trolls on Twitter. On multiple occasions, Bisping has been known to fire back at anyone who speaks about his career disrespectfully or inaccurately. This time, it was no different when Bisping roasted an account so badly that he had to delete the tweet.

UFC Vegas 20

A trademark of Bisping’s fan interaction is doing it during the commercial break of live broadcasts. During the presentation of UFC Vegas 20, Bisping was in the commentary booth giving analysis at a high level, per usual. Bisping even trended on Twitter that night, which usually means that a viral moment caused a spike in searches and mentions.

Ironically, Bisping was trending due to the five-year anniversary of him defeating UFC legend Anderson Silva. But, things took a turn when a fan decided to re-write history from their own perspective on social media.

5 years ago today Anderson Silva knocked out Michael Bisping to earn his first win since defeating Stephan Bonnar at UFC 153. pic.twitter.com/EgfI0Ciq0u — JustBleedMMA (@JustBleedMMAPod) February 27, 2021

“5 years ago today Anderson Silva knocked out Michael Bisping to earn his first win since defeating Stephan Bonnar at UFC 153,” wrote the fan.

Bisping Roasts Twitter Troll

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Bisping fired back in classic fashion. In other words, if someone trolls Michael Bisping on Twitter, expect him to clap back ten times harder.

“Did not knock me out dips**t,” Bisping replied. “Knocked me down at the end of the round. Please dummy, how was I talking to Herb Dean if I was unconscious. Epic fail f**k face.”

Clearly, Bisping is still true to his trash-talking ways that built his cult heroism within the sport. During the time of Bisping’s prime, he was considered as a jerk towards many, with a brash attitude.

Nowadays, Bisping has taken a more respectful approach to the fighters inside of the octagon… well, almost. Perhaps because he no longer has to face time. But, it’s nice to see that Bisping’s trolling ways will continue to scathe the internet long after his fighting career.