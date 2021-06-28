Michael Bisping Laughs Off Being Punched in New Orleans: “Tell Him He Hits Like a B***h”

UFC Hall of Fame member Michael Bisping was punched by a stranger on the streets this weekend. According to Bisping, the punch was so weak that he laughed at the man and continued with his day.

Bisping Laughs off Being Punched in New Orleans

Initially, Bisping took to social media to tell his followers about the assault. He didn’t explain any details about the altercation. He mentioned that the punch was feeble and happened due to Mike filming on a public street.

was just assaulted 😂 guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me 😂was literally so soft I laughed at him,So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days 😂 — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

“Was just assaulted. (Some) guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me was literally so soft I laughed at him, So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days,” wrote Bisping on Twitter.

Fans immediately began to think to themselves, ‘ who would be crazy enough to punch a former UFC Champion?’ However, it’s possible that the man who assaulted Bisping had no idea who he was.

Identifying the Puncher

Unluckily for the puncher, Bisping was able to find out who he was thanks to the powers of social media. He posted the image on Twitter, continuing to notify everybody that the man had no control over his punches.

😂😂😂 this is the guy pic.twitter.com/bitXXBzoP7 — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

“If you know this guy in New Orleans, tell him he hits like a b***h,” said Bisping.

After the announcement, fans asked Bisping why he didn’t hit the man back after being assaulted. He responded by saying, “I was laughing so hard at how pathetic the punch was I don’t think I could have hit him.”

Usually, assault is a severe offense and not a laughing matter. But, if Bisping can laugh at the situation, so can the rest of the world. Hopefully, the man who punched Bisping lays low for a while. Fans of “The Count” can be wild sometimes. Or, maybe his son will handle it.