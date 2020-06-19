Only a few athletes have been able to keep their name in headlines for the duration of the entire world being on lockdown. In basketball, Michael Jordan took the world by storm with his docu-series that captivated the entire world. Other sports have been relatively quiet due to being temporarily out of action. But, in the MMA world, the talk of the sport has been UFC bantamweight, Sean O’Malley. Dana White loves him, the fans love him, and the media seems to be on board with Sean as well. However, his skill set combined with his youth puts him in a very difficult position. Some think that O’Malley should continue to build his way to the top of the division slowly. While former Middleweight champion Michael Bisping would like to see stiffer competition for O’Malley.

At the age of 25, O’Malley is 3-0 so far in his young career. However, with each win, he has shown dramatic improvements at a rapid pace. UFC President Dana White believes that Sean needs a few more fights before facing a ranked opponent in Cody Garbrandt. Who just so happens to be the fighter that O’Malley has been lobbying to face.

Bisping Speaks About O’Malley on “Believe You Me”

For Bisping, that would be a good test for Sean. On his podcast, Bisping spoke about Sean O’Malley, his potential, and his future matchups.

“He’s a rising star for sure. He’s gotta get a good jump up in competition next time I think cause he was talking afterward,” said Bisping. “Hey, listen great performance. He’s talking a big game as he has to do, right? That’s how you get the headlines, that’s how you start getting towards the title fight. He also said that Henry Cejudo retired because of him as well. Again, it’s like I get it, I get it. He’s saying the right things and maybe. Maybe he could go out there and smoke Cejudo.”

The Path of Slow Progression

Dana White made it clear that the “Sugar Show” will be a development in progress. Instead of rushing to the top, the UFC is going to take their time to slowly develop O’Malley. So like many fans around the world, Bisping will have to wait for O’Malley to be tested the way