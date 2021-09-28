Bisping: The Time For Nunes vs. Shevchenko Is Now … At 130 Pounds

Michael Bisping would like to see a trilogy bout between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko but there is a catch.

Shevchenko is coming off yet another dominant UFC Women’s Flyweight Title defense. She turned in a one-sided performance against Lauren Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 266. Shevchenko was methodical in her approach and in the fourth round, she laid down some serious ground-and-pound for the TKO finish.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Bisping shared an idea of how a third bout between Shevchenko and Nunes would even the playing field.

“I actually think there is an argument to be made, an argument, that technically she’s [Shevchenko] better than Nunes. But Nunes is bigger. We know that when you look at Amanda Nunes she’s the 145′ champ, she’s the 135′ champ. And both times Shevchenko fought Amanda Nunes, it was at 135 pounds. Well, guess what? That’s giving an advantage to Amanda Nunes straightaway. It is, simple as that. She’s the bigger person. Shevchenko fights at 125′. Why is she gonna go up to 135′ to face her? “Now, I’m not talking about Nunes coming down to 125′ she can’t do that. She fights at 145′, making 135′ is a very tough task. So ‘125 forget about it, it isn’t gonna happen. But there’s a sweet spot in the middle, there’s 130 pounds. We know these are both the best ladies in the world. It doesn’t have to be for a title. When Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes fight for a third time, you do not need to make it for a bantamweight title. No, do it at a catchweight.”

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko: Unfinished Business?

Despite going 2-0 against Shevchenko, many have been clamoring for Nunes to go through with a trilogy fight. It’s easy to see why, however. Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko are two of the most dominant females in the UFC. Heck, they’re two of the most dominant MMA fighters, period.

In their first encounter, Nunes won the fight via unanimous decision. The rematch was far closer, but “The Lioness” edged it by way of split decision. Shevchenko has insisted that she was robbed in the second fight.

Bisping’s suggestion for a 130-pound tilt has to do with the fact that Nunes fights at both 145 and 135 pounds. Shevchenko used to fight at 135 pounds but she’s the current 125-pound champion. He believes 130 pounds would be the perfect middle ground.

Nunes has some business to handle on Dec. 11. She will put her bantamweight gold at stake against Julianna Pena on the UFC 269 card.