Michael Bisping Warns Conor McGregor About Going After Daniel Cormier: ‘Careful What You Wish For’

As far as Michael Bisping is concerned, Conor McGregor should tread carefully when talking about Daniel Cormier.

McGregor and Cormier have been going at it on social media in recent weeks with the former being particularly aggressive with little regard for the latter.

Of course, this all stemmed from McGregor’s nasty comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father Abdulmanap which led to Cormier stating that the Irishman’s tweets were like a cry for help.

Since then, it’s been all guns blazing between the pair with McGregor notably calling Cormier a “fat mess” among other things.

Bisping: Cormier Would Pull McGregor Limb From Limb

McGregor and Cormier are unlikely to get close anytime soon, let alone have a fight. That said, Bisping still issued a warning to McGregor for picking a fight with a man many weight classes above him.

“I’m just going to say this — careful what you wish for,” Bisping said on his podcast. “Careful who you’re picking fights with — because I’m not disrespecting Conor McGregor — but I don’t care what Conor McGregor it is, whether it’s double-champ Conor McGregor. DC is gonna f*cking pull you limb from limb. “He could do it one-handed, he could do it with one eye, two eyes, no eyes. He could do it after 25 Modelos. That ain’t a fight. That is murder, that is assault, somebody call the cops!”

There should be no doubts about that — even if it has been nearly a year since Cormier called time on his mixed martial arts career.

Not that McGregor is likely to follow Bisping’s advice if he ever comes across it in the first place.

You can watch the full episode below: