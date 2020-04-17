Michael Bisping Rants About Global Virus Conspiracy Theorists and Complainers

When mixed martial arts fans think of the most vocal fighters of all time, the list often features the same names. Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor, and Michael Bisping. Bisping has always been vocal about how he feels on whatever the current topic is at hand. Now that the world is in the middle of a global virus, “The Count” has more time than ever to share his opinions on the world around him. So, when it comes to the virus that is plaguing the Earth, Bisping shared his thoughts about the virus, conspiracy theorists, and its complainers.

By now, it’s no secret that Bisping is in tune with the current climate of the world. One look at his social media would tell that story. Daily, it seems like Michael is trying new things to occupy time and keep his fans entertained. From DJing to answering questions, Bisping has been extremely vocal when it comes to the virus.

Bisping on Conspiracy Theorists

Speaking to Submission Radio, Mike continued his trend of talking about the virus. But, instead of informing the masses of the severity of the situation, he aimed a shot at the conspiracy theorists and the people complaining about staying inside.

“We’re (Bisping’s family) not bad. It’s not ideal,” said Bisping. “I mean, I was just sitting there with my daughter a moment ago very, very bored. Every day’s the same. It’s like ‘Groundhog Day.’ But 80 years ago, we had World War II. We had World War II, and it was bad. There was bombs going off, there was people dying, people had to go to war. I think those people would be ashamed of the human race right now. “All we’ve got to do is stay f**king inside. It’s not that hard. I understand people are struggling financially and economically and my heart goes out to them. But as I said, in the grand scheme of things, it’s not that hard. And if we do as we’re told, this will pass. Sorry for the rant, there you go.”

Remaining Honest

The full rant was ridiculously long. Even by Bisping standards. But, one thing is for sure. Fans can count on “The Count” to echo what they were thinking. Or, what they were afraid to say.