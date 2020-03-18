Michael Bisping Bashes Panic Buyers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bisping Has Message For Panic Buyers

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is not impressed by all the panic buyers.

Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, social distancing has been employed in many parts of the world while governments have advised citizens not to go outside unless absolutely necessary. Because of this, many have and are stocking up on food and toilet paper to last them for months.

But there’s only so much to go around and videos have been going viral recently of customers arguing and fighting with each other at supermarkets.

Bisping can only be embarrassed as he brought attention to how people obediently waited in line for rations during World War II as he urged the public to get a grip.

“Get some self respect please. Respect this virus, of course. Employ social distancing, wash hands and remain 6 feet away from one another. The ladies at the top would of had they’re loved ones at war, cities being destroyed, millions of lives lost and still handled themselves with class. The embarrassments at the bottom are literally fighting over unnecessary toilet rolls and hand sanitizers. Get A F*cking Grip!”

Hopefully, everything subsides soon enough and the world can go back to normal. That includes a return for mixed martial arts events.