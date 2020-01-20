Dan Bilzerian Lost Estimated $1 Million Betting On Donald Cerrone

Abhinav Kini
Dan Bilzerian
Bilzerian Loses ‘Pocket Change’

Professional poker player and internet celebrity Dan Bilzerian lost quite a bit of cash this past weekend at UFC 246.

Ahead of the headliner between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone on Saturday night, Bilzerian posted an image on Instagram showing him betting piles of money on “Cowboy” getting the win.

“Puttin some pocket change on @cowboycerrone who y’all got?”

Based on the image, some on the internet estimated the amount to be just over $1 million.

In the end, it all went down the drain as Cerrone not only lost to McGregor, but failed to land a single strike en route to a 40-second TKO defeat in the first round.

Bilzerian reacted to his losing bet in good spirits afterwards.

Then again, what’s $1 million to Bilzerian who, with a reported net worth of $200 million, already labeled the amount as pocket change?

