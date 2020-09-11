Earlier this year, France finally began to recognize mixed martial arts as a legal sport. Now Bellator will reportedly be the first major promotion to host an event there, since this ruling.

It is hard to believe that there are still places on this Earth where the glorious art of cage fighting is still banned. The U.S. is so far removed from the “human cockfighting” label, and much of the rest of the world has followed similar paths. However France still had yet to legalize the sport, which is surprising given some of the people who have hailed from the country and made it to the highest levels of the sport. While they are allowed to train in the country, there could be no events sanctioned and held.

Bellator To Host Event In Paris

Finally, after years or lobbying and hard work, France decided to lift the ban on MMA. The only question remaining after that, was who would be the first major promotion to break ground in the newly vindicated location. According to reports, it seems that Bellator will be the first to do this, with an event in Paris, expected for October 10th.

Bellator will hold an event in Paris, France on Oct. 10, multiple sources say. This will mark the first major MMA event ever in France. MMA was finally recognized as a legal sport in France earlier this year. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 11, 2020

Bellator officially confirmed these reports, stating that fans will be able to attend the event at the Acor Arena, with a maximum capacity of 5,000. Moreover it was revealed that the main event will feature a heavyweight rematch between Cheick Kongo and Tim Johnson. In addition to that, Michael “Venom” Page will take on undefeated prospect Ross Houston in the co-main event.

This is obviously a big deal for Bellator, who loves to have events in European markets. It is also a massive accomplishment for the sport. It will be interesting to see if the UFC decides to follow in their footsteps, once things begin to loosen up in terms of travel restrictions.

What do you think of the decision for Bellator to host an event in Paris? Who would you like to see competing on this landmark card?