Edson Barboza Signs Multi-Fight UFC Deal Despite Recent Frustrations

Edson Barboza is willing to continue fighting in the UFC. Notwithstanding a bad run-in with judges and a lack of booking, Barboza was ready to call it quits with the UFC. However, a change of heart must have occurred, as Edson has re-signed with the company.

Barboza last fought in October when he easily outpointed Makwan Amirkhani over three rounds in a featherweight match. The fight snapped a three-fight losing streak for Barboza. Although, two of the prior losses were contested split decisions against Paul Felder and Dan Ige.

Edson later admitted that he wasn’t a fan of the way that his past fights were judged. In fact, it played a factor in Barboza taking to social media to ask the UFC to release him from his contract.

I’m very thankful for these almost 10 years that I have been working for the company! I gave my best every single fight to put on a show for the fans, but I think it’s time to move on. I don’t have more time to wait. Please let me go.@ufc @seanshelby @danawhite — Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) March 7, 2020

Barboza Re-Signs with UFC

However, Barboza must have had a change of heart. His manager, Alex Davis spoke with MMA Fighting. During the conversation, he revealed that Edson signed a new contract with the UFC.

“The UFC has opted to re-sign Barboza and keep him on the roster and keep him active going forward,” said Davis to MMA Fighting. “Barboza and I believe he has what it takes to make a run for the belt and become champion, and that’s his focus.”

Barboza Healthy And Ready To Go

Currently, Barboza is ranked #14 in the featherweight division. Furthermore, he has made it clear that he wants a top-ranked contender next.

Whether he gets it remains to be seen. Especially due to top competitors seemingly signing up to face him.

Barboza has been with the UFC since 2010,. During that time, he’s defeated Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez (Strikeforce), Paul Felder, and Beneil Dariush. Currently, the UFC’s featherweight division is as stacked as it’s ever been. With every ranked competition clawing towards the championship, it’ll be interesting if Barboza settles on taking less of a challenge.