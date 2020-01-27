Maycee Barber Blames Doctor For Giving Away Injury At UFC 246

Barber: Doctor Gave Injury Away
Maycee Barber feels the doctor is partly to blame for her loss to Roxanne Modafferi.
Barber faced Modafferi in a women’s flyweight contest at UFC 246 earlier this month in Las Vegas. “The Future” went into the fight as a huge betting favorite. However, she suffered a unanimous decision defeat in the end.
Things didn’t help when she suffered an ACL tear in her left knee during the fight. Barber was trying to conceal the injury but following the second round, the doctor went in and checked on her knee which gave away the fact that she had a problem.
“I was doing everything I could to disguise the fact that I had been compromised,” Barber told MMA Fighting in a statement. “I feel like the fact that the doctor completely gave away that I was dealing with something. It also made the injury more prominent to me when I was trying to push it out of my head for the fight. Had it been me fighting, if I would have seen the doctor stepping in and checking someone’s knee, that would instantly be the thing that I target.”
The doctor notably told referee Jason Herzog that Barber had a small, partial ACL tear and was fine to continue.
