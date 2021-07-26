Maycee Barber Confident in Split-Decision Victory Over Miranda Maverick

Maycee Barber is not only confident in her victory, but she is also doubling down on the controversial decision over Miranda Maverick at UFC Vegas 32. However, most of the viewing audience considers the decision one of the most provocative in the history of the sport.

UFC Vegas 32

UFC Vegas 32 was a night full of questionable decisions. So much that ex-fighters, coaches, and media members all took to social media to propose a reform for the current judging system.

Maverick versus Barber was no different than the typical line of judging during the event. Their match started with Maverick virtually dominating the first round. Subsequently, she continued that pace heading into the second round as well. Yet, Maycee found her footing and became a lot more aggressive in the third round.

After the final bell rung, fans in attendance and at home were fully expecting to hear Miranda’s name called in victory. However, Barber won the fight by split decision (28-29 x 29-28 x 29-28). Shortly after, she called out Jessica Eye for her next fight, showing confidence in the win.

Maycee Barber Explains Decision Victory Over Miranda Maverick

Even though nearly the entire world thought Maverick easily won, Barber explained why she believed she got her hand raised while speaking to the media.

“I won that fight and I got my hand raised,” Barber told reporters. “I don’t read Twitter. Don’t read comments. I don’t pay attention to any of that. “I did what I needed to do, the judges did what they needed to do, and I got my hand raised. That’s pretty much all there is to it. I’m confident I won that fight and I feel like I won in the spots that matter – the little details. I’m ready to go back and train and get a finish next time.”

Now that Barber has told her point of view, does that change the perception of how fight fans have viewed the fight? Or, did the judges still do a terrible job of making sure that the appropriate fighter won the match?