Maycee Barber Wins Shock Split Decision Against Miranda Maverick – UFC Vegas 32 Results (Highlights)

A women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Miranda Maverick is taking place now (Saturday, July 24, 2021) at UFC Vegas 32.

Round 1

Maverick is the one commanding the center of the Octagon early on. Both fighters throw strikes but nothing lands. Maverick misses a high kick while Barber misses some overhands. Not a lot of significant action. Even Barber’s coach Urijah Faber is saying she needs to hit her. Some action now as both fighters connect in the pocket. Barber lands a nice right hand. Maverick is landing some body kicks. The round ends with Maverick pressuring Barber.

Not a great round but Maverick takes this.

Round 2

Maverick continues to command the center as she blitzes forward. Barber lands a right during a blitz. Maverick lands a big leg kick. Barber misses an overhand before Maverick lands a nice combo. They clinch up momentarily with Maverick having the upper hand. They separate before Maverick shows her strength and takes her down. A scramble sees them return to striking. Barber clinches her before they return to striking. Maverick ducks a left and times a great takedown. She takes Barber’s back and has control for the rest of the round.

A more competitive round but Maverick takes it again.

Round 3

Maverick lands a leg kick. Barber responds with a left. Barber lands a leg kick and goes for the clinch soon after. She is unable to get the trip before Maverick separates. Barber gets Maverick down partially but isn’t able to land significant strikes. They return to striking and Barber is having a bit more success as Maverick is showing some fatigue. Barber looks for a takedown but has Maverick clinched up against the fence. Barber is controlling her but she needs to do a lot more. Barber lands a spinning elbow before they return to striking. Maverick’s high kick is blocked. Barber looks to pour on the pressure but has to settle with clinching her as the fight ends.

Should be 30-27 to Maverick.

Official result: Maycee Barber defeats Miranda Maverick via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out the highlights below: