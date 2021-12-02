Aspen Ladd Wants To Settle Grudge With Miesha Tate: ‘I Definitely Want That Fight’

Aspen Ladd feels a clash with Miesha Tate inside the Octagon is inevitable.

Tate hasn’t been shy in criticizing Ladd for her weight-cutting woes. Things got a bit more personal, however, when Tate went after Ladd’s boyfriend and coach Jim West.

West’s corner advice for Ladd during her fight with Norma Dumont garnered attention in the MMA community. Some felt Jim did the right thing by trying to motivate Ladd, others felt the pep talks might’ve caused Ladd to shell up.

Tate has compared West’s cornering to her own personal situation. She had been in a relationship with fellow MMA fighter Bryan Caraway, who was also her coach.

Aspen Ladd Itching To Fight Miesha Tate

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Aspen Ladd said Tate is off base with her comparisons to a personal situation.

“I think she’s definitely stirred the pot quite a bit. We all have life experiences, right? But without knowing what’s happened to another person, you can’t just apply, like, your triggers and what’s wrong with you to them. She has a tendency to see the world through what’s happened to her in the past.”

Ladd went on to say that while she doesn’t want to bring about more drama, she does want to go toe-to-toe with Tate.

“I don’t want to talk sh*t, but I definitely want that fight. You said some things; let’s go handle this like adults here.”

In the interview, Ladd also made note that she plans to continue fighting in the women’s bantamweight division. This is despite the fact that she has looked quite fragile and in pain multiple times during her weigh-ins. Whether or not things will be different this time remains to be seen.

Both Ladd and Tate are coming off defeats. Ladd was beaten by Norma Dumont via unanimous decision. Tate was bested by Ketlen Vieira back in November.