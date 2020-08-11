Ben Askren and Chase Hooper executed a brilliant prank on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Askren made an appearance on the “DC and Helwani” show on Monday and while speaking to Helwani, was interrupted by what appeared to be his son.

Of course, it was Hooper and while Helwani was correct in guessing it was him, he didn’t seem to completely register it at the time as Askren went on to claim he had a son when he was 16 that he told nobody about.

Helwani bought the story and it was only a few minutes later that Askren revealed he had hilariously pranked him.

You can watch it below:

Helwani Admits Askren, Hooper Got Him

Helwani would share his reaction to the prank on social media afterwards.

“Damnit they got me. Now, in my defense, the screen I’m looking at is tiny … But fair play. They got me. 100%. Well done, guys.”

Askren would share behind-the-scenes footage of the prank as well.

Hooper has been embracing the meme of him being Askren’s son in recent months due to their similar looks, in particular, their curly hair.

And it appears they look much more similar than expected — at least going by how this prank on Helwani worked perfectly.