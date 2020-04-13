Ben Askren Wonders if Ronda Rousey is Unlikeable on Purpose

Ben Askren Wonders if Ronda Rousey is Naturally Unlikeable on Purpose

Any regular human can not become a professional mixed martial artist. At least not one of elite status. In the modern age of MMA, it’s nearly inevitable that a fighter will say or do something controversial that takes them out of the good graces of fans. Sometimes, the persona comes across as fake to fans. While other times, they just grow to be unlikeable. For Ronda Rousey, time after time it seems like fans are unhappy with her persona. And former UFC Welterweight Ben Askren is sincerely wondering if Rousey works hard at being disliked, for how much she actually is.

Fans always questioned how Ronda Rousey felt about them from the very beginning. She’s usually pretty clear when she speaks that she feels like she doesn’t owe fans of sports anything. Recently, Rousey caught heat for her latest comments on returning to the WWE.

Askren on Rousey

In a nutshell, Rousey basically said that fans of the WWE universe were extremely ungrateful. And that it’s not worth being on a WWE full-time schedule away from her family for over 200 days per year, for fans who don’t respect her anyways.

That’s when Askren decided to ask a question that’s been on his mind about Rousey on his Twitter account. Ben took to social media to poll MMA and wrestling fans to gauge how they feel about Ronda’s personality.

Do you think @RondaRousey is naturally that unlikeable or does she work at it? — Happy Easter (@Benaskren) April 10, 2020

“Do you think Ronda Rousey is naturally that unlikeable or does she work at it?,” wrote Askren on Twitter.

An Ironic Question

Of course, fans of the sport sounded off in the comment section. The general consensus seemed to be that fans haven’t felt positive vibes towards Rousey since her first UFC loss. In the eyes of the fans, they believe that Rousey blames everybody but herself for her shortcomings.

However, fans also believe that Askren himself is just as unlikeable. Oh, the irony.