Arjan Bhullar Pounds Away Brandon Vera – ONE Dangal Results (Highlights)

There’s a new king of the jungle and his name is Arjan Bhullar.

Bhullar would take on long-time Heavyweight champ Brandon Vera in the main event of ONE: Dangal in Singapore.

From the first round to the second, Bhullar would bully the champ into the cage with his superior wrestling. Vera would survive the grappling onslaught for the first 5 minutes, but the overtaking would continue into the sequel round.

The bell to round 2 sounded and Bhullar would ring Vera’s bell, rocking him with two stinging right hands. Vera would survive thereafter, however not for much longer. The challenger would get the fight down to his own world in which he ruled. Bhullar would pour it all out, taking Vera down to the mat. With himself in top position, Bhullar would unload on Vera. Punch after punch, minute after minute, the referee had seen enough.

The ref would step in, calling the bout off with Bhullar as the lone victor.

Bhullar had just become the first-ever Indian fighter to hold a MMA world title in a major promotion.

Check out the highlights below: