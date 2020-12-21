Report: Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern In The Works For April 10 Clash

A women’s strawweight fight between Nina Ansaroff and Mackenzie Dern is slated for April 10.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported that it’s in the works but not signed as of yet. Both sides are said to like the matchup.

“Breaking: Strawweight fight between Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) and Mackenzie Dern (@MackenzieDern) is in the works for April 10, per sources. Not signed, but both sides like it. First appearance for Nina since the birth of her and Amanda Nunes’ daughter Raegan in September.”

Breaking: Strawweight fight between Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) and Mackenzie Dern (@MackenzieDern) is in the works for April 10, per sources. Not signed, but both sides like it. First appearance for Nina since the birth of her and Amanda Nunes' daughter Raegan in September. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 21, 2020

Ansaroff would virtually confirm the matchup on Instagram soon after.

“How cool is this sport? Two mothers competing at the highest level of this sport. April 10th. Let’s go! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼”

Ansaroff, Dern To Compete As Mothers

Ansaroff will be competing for the first time since giving birth to her and wife Amanda Nunes’ daughter Raegan in September.

The 35-year-old last competed in June 2019 when she was outpointed by Tatiana Suarez. She was on a four-fight winning streak prior to that setback.

Dern, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 256 earlier this month. That win put her on a three-fight winning streak while she is 5-1 overall in the UFC. Like Ansaroff, Dern is also a mother, having competed just four months after giving birth to her daughter in June 2019.

It’s not confirmed for now, but it’s very possible this might be the first women’s fight in the UFC that features two mothers so it could be history in the making.