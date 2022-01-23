Michel Pereira Decisions Andre Fialho In Firefight – UFC 270 Results (Highlights)

A great welterweight bout takes place at UFC 270.

Coming off 4 KO’s in 2021, Andre Fialho looks to get another one in his UFC debut. For his first test in the Octagon, he takes on the always exciting Michel Pereira, who is on a three-fight win streak.

The two meet right before two title fights are held in the main events.

Round 1:

Fialho pressures Pereira to start off the fight. Pereira throws a front kick to the body. Pereira throws a wild and explosive combo. Fialho lands a beautiful jab that sends Pereira back to the cage. Fialho lands a combo of power shots while Pereira returns fire in the pocket.

Fialho chases Pereira down, staying in his face. Fialho connects so clean with punches and Pereira attempts a takedown. He’s unable to get it however. Fialho doesn’t give Pereira any room to breath. Fialho frustrates Pereira on the feet as Pereira trips and falls to the mat. Fialho rains down strikes from top to end the round.

Round 2:

Pereira tags Fialho with a good punch. Pereira continues to land with punches. Pereira stuns the UFC newcomer and unleashes a flying knee. Fialho clinches up to try to recover. They break and Pereira throws a rolling thunder kick after a frontflip. Fialho gets back on his bike and boxes Pereira.

Pereira pours on the pressure on Fialho exploding all over him with strikes to the body and head. They clinch momentarily next to the cage. Pereira attempts a spinning back kick but misses. Pereira works the body with strikes. Pereira lands a nasty 1-2 combo. Pereira throws more combos before scoring a takedown on Fialho. He tries to get the back but the round ends.

Round 3:

The two embrace with a hug to begin the round. Respect.

Pereira targets Fialho’s legs with low kicks. Pereira goes for a takedown on Fialho but is unable to get it. The two get in the clinch, with Fialho controlling Pereira near the cage. They separate. Fialho cracks Pereira with a jab. Fialho stalks Pereira, backing him up. Fialho lands a jab on Pereira which slightly stumbles the Brazilian.

Pereira lands a front kick on Fialho’s nuts. The fight is stopped momentarily. They go back to war with the welterweights trading in the pocket until the final bell. Holloway-Lamas style.

Official result: Michel Pereira defeats Andre Fialho via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out the highlights below:

