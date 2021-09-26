Jessica Andrade Swarms Cynthia Calvillo For First-Round Finish – UFC 266 Results (Highlights)

A women’s flyweight fight between Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo is taking place now (Saturday, September 25, 2021) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC 266.

Round 1

It’s a feeling out process so far. However, Andrade is the one advancing forward. Andrade connects with a big left kick. Calvillo lands but Andrade counters. Andrade connects with a leg kick before Calvillo returns her own. Calvillo is getting backed up. Andrade connects with a big right. Calvillo is struggling to get Andrade away from her. Both women land but Andrade is the one with the clear power difference. Andrade continues to land leg kicks. Andrade swarms her but Calvillo survives. Calvillo eats some more shots before Andrade ultimately overwhelms her and gets the TKO finish!

Official result: Jessica Andrade defeats Cynthia Calvillo via TKO (R1, 4:54).

Check out the highlights below:

Got the job done with only 5 seconds to go!! ⏱ 🇧🇷 @JessicaMMApro notches the TKO victory at #UFC266. [ We’re Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/2qE0lEEWLu ] pic.twitter.com/dQOzJCvZdd — UFC (@ufc) September 26, 2021