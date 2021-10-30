Amanda Ribas Bounces Back To Outstrike Virna Jandiroba – UFC 267 Results (Highlights)

The strawweight collision between Amanda Ribas and Virna Jandiroba has reached its conclusion. The bout served as the featured fight on the UFC 267 prelims. The action emanated from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Jandiroba scored a takedown. Ribas went for a triangle choke but Jandiroba got out of it. Jandiroba pushed his opponent to the fence. She landed a big elbow on Ribas. The referee prematurely stood both fighters up. No problem for Jandiroba, however, as she dropped Ribas with a punch to end the round.

Round 2

The two exchanged clean punches early in the second stanza. Jandiroba went for a takedown but was countered and Ribas gained top control. The two were back to their feet quickly. Ribas had a much better round offensively and ended the frame pressing her opponent against the fence.

Round 3

Ribas immediately started the final round throwing kicks and scoring with punches. She connected with a jab and a front kick to the body. Ribas continued to move forward and she backed Jandiroba up with punches and leg kicks. Ribas had her opponent on wobbly legs from a high kick. She landed an uppercut. Ribas kept scoring with punches and showed no signs of slowing down her pace. Ribas stuffed a takedown near the final horn.

All three judges scored the fight for Amanda Ribas.

Official Result: Amanda Ribas def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Here Are Video Highlights