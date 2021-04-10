Arnold Allen Outpoints Sodiq Yusuff To Unanimous Decision Verdict – UFC Vegas 23 Results (Highlights)

A featherweight contest between prospects Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff takes place on the main card of UFC Vegas 23 which is happening now (Sat., April 10, 2021) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Round 1

A lot of feinting early on until Yusuff connects with a leg kick just as Allen looks for a left. Yusuff goes for a body kick but is countered by Allen who takes him down soon after. Yusuff looks to slowly gets to his feet but then attempts a guillotine. Allen scrambles and gets out of it as they return to striking. Allen lands some big lefts and even ends up dropping Yusuff. Yusuff does well to recover but is taken down soon after. The Nigerian gets to his feet but is clinched up against the fence. After a minute or so, they separate with Allen landing as the round ends.

Clear round for Allen. 10-9.

Round 2

Yusuff lands a nice leg kick to start things off in the second round. Yusuff looks for a one-two but Allen evades it with his excellent footwork. Yusuff does connect with a few punches as he backs Allen up but the latter is doing well to minimize the damage. Allen is slowly starting to miss more. Yusuff lands a low kick which is partially caught by Yusuff. Allen slips with a head kick attempt but catches Yusuff and wobbles him. Yusuff instinctively goes for a takedown but Allen defends as they separate soon after. After a few striking exchanges, Allen clinches Yusuff up against the fence. They separate soon after as the round comes to an end.

Better round from Yusuff but he was caught by Allen with the most meaningful strike of the round so I have to give it to Allen. 20-18.

Round 3

Yusuff is aggressive early but finds himself clinched up against the fence again by Allen. They separate as Yusuff sees his head kick blocked before getting taken down by Allen who times it perfectly. Yusuff gets up and has control of Allen’s head. Allen is up against the fence now. They return to striking with just under three minutes remaining in the round. Allen seems a little fatigued now as Yusuff reverses a clinch attempt and has the Briton up against the fence. Allen reverses and looks to go for the takedown. Yusuff needs to separate as he is likely losing this. He eventually does but with only a few seconds remaining in the fight as it goes the distance.

This should be a straight forward decision for Allen. I have him winning 29-28.

Official result: Arnold Allen defeats Sodiq Yusuff via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out the highlights below:

MAKE THAT 8️⃣-0️⃣ IN THE UFC! @ArnoldBFA staking his claim further in the featherweight division. #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/VAgLq6LjLG — UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2021