Ali Abdelaziz Says Khabib declined Offers to fight Floyd Mayweather for $100 million, and Georges St-Pierre

Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired from fighting, and not even a $100 million offer is enough to bring him back. According to Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib turned down a nine-figure offer to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr and a match against UFC legend Georges St Pierre.

Ali, who is Khabib’s manager, recently appeared on “Hotboxin” with Mike Tyson. During the episode, Ali spoke about many of the fighters on his Dominance MMA roster. Most importantly, he revealed a conversation between himself and UFC President Dana White regarding matchups offered to Khabib.

Ali Abdelaziz Speaks on Khabib vs Georges St Pierre

“Two weeks ago, 10 days ago, Dana White called me,” said Ali. “He said, ‘Georges St-Pierre, he said he’ll fight Khabib in a non-title fight at 165 pounds.’ In a way, we’ve been waiting for Georges. I like Georges. He’s my friend. I like Georges. … We’ve been waiting for Georges for four or five years. ‘I’m coming. I’m not coming.’ … Now, (St-Pierre) said, ‘Hey, Khabib is retired. I’m retired. What about coming back and fighting Khabib now?”

Ali on Khabib vs. Mayweather

“But you know, Khabib got offered $100 million after he was retired to fight Floyd Mayweather,” Abdelaziz added. “$100 million. $100 million. You can ask Floyd. You can ask everybody. Khabib said, ‘No, I’m retired. I told my mother I’m retired. I’m going to keep my word to my mother. If my mother told me to fight again, maybe I will. But right now, she told me not to fight.’”

Staying Retired

UFC President Dana White has tried to convince Khabib out of retirement since his announcement. However, Nurmagomedov promised his mother that he was done fighting and would not compete again without her blessing. Since the death of his father, Khabib stated that training and fighting no longer feel the same. However, the decision to retire was hard.

Although Khabib has claimed not to be driven by money in the past if $100 million isn’t enough to reel him back inside of the cage, more than likely nothing will.