Ali Abdelaziz believes Conor McGregor No Longer Elite, “Needs to Go to Rehab”

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Conor McGregor is no longer an elite fighter and needs to go to rehab. After losing to Dustin Poirier twice in a row, MMA fans are also skeptical of Conor’s desire to fight and his skill set compared to the elite of the 155lb division.

Abdelaziz is the head of the MMA management company “Dominance MMA,” which serves as the agency for some of the most elite fighters on the planet. Fighters such as Kamaru Usman and now-retired combat athletes such as Henry Cejudo and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Abdelaziz on McGregor Needing Rehab

Recently, McGregor has negative words to say about the Poirier family and Khabib’s father in a tweet that McGregor has since deleted. However, it didn’t stop the likes of Daniel Cormier, and Ali, from giving their opinion on the current state of Conor.

“Brother, Conor (McGregor) is not even a high-level fighter anymore,” Abdelaziz said. “He likes drugs again. He needs to go to rehab, like finish, like — work on his life. He doesn’t need to fight anymore.“

Not only does Ali believe McGregor is no longer elite, but he also believes that Conor would lose in a boxing match to Jake Paul. Paul, a Youtuber turned boxer, has been calling McGregor to a boxing match for the past three years.

Ali on Conor versus Jake Paul

Ali enjoys the Paul brothers for their authenticity and believes Jake could beat McGregor in the fight.

“Jake Paul, you know what, I like this kid,” Abdelaziz previously said to TMZ. “You know why? Because he is real. Like when he talked about Conor’s wife, he said (Conor) talked about Khabib’s wife. I like Jake Paul. I think he’ll beat the s–t out of Conor, Conor’s teammates, all these guys.”

Do fans of the sport believe that Conor McGregor is still an elite fighter?