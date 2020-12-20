UFC Vegas 17 Results: Jose Aldo Outclasses Marlon Vera, Wins By UD (Highlights)

Up next in Las Vegas, a passing of the guard might happen in the bantamweight division. Former UFC featherweight champion and UFC legend Jose Aldo (28-7) faces off against the promising Marlon Vera (16-6-1).

Round 1

Aldo comes out in the orthodox stance while Vera comes out in the southpaw position. Aldo takes the center of the octagon and eats a leg kick from Vera. Aldo checks the next one and lands a leg kick of his own. Vera ducks under Aldo’s punches to take him down but Aldo’s takedown defense holds up. Vera pins Aldo up against the fence and lands some knees to Aldo’s legs. Aldo reverses the position and gets away from the fence. Vera lands a leg kick but eats some heavy body shots from Aldo. Another body shot lands for Aldo, he follows it up with two heavy low kicks. High kick blocked by Aldo, Vera pushes him to the fence but Aldo breaks free. Aldo takes the center of the octagon and eats a head kick from Vera. End of the round.

10-9 Aldo

Round 2

Vera comes out aggressively but eats two big body shots. Nice oblique kick lands for Vera, he then misses with a right hand. Nice left hook lands for Aldo, he checks a kick and unleashes a combination. Vera pushes Aldo back and lands a big leg kick. Aldo lands to the body as both fighters enter the pocket. Back fist lands for Vera, he then pushes Aldo to the fence and tries to trip him. Aldo defends well and lands a nice knee before escaping the clinch. Vera forces the clinch and lands in the clinch. Vera keeps landing some strikes in the clinch as the round ends.

10-9 Vera

Round 3

Vera looks to be aggressive immediately but Aldo gets a body lock and looks to take him down. Aldo takes the back but Vera stays on his feet. Aldo gets Vera to the ground and gets the body triangle. Aldo keeps the position and looks for submissions. Vera gets to his knees and to his feet but Aldo keeps the back. Aldo gets Vera back to the ground and Vera starts to land some punches. Aldo keeps the back position as the round ends.

10-9 Aldo

Official results: Jose Aldo defeats Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (29-28×3).

