UFC is Working on Booking Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero

Israel Adesanya Will Face Yoel Romero, Timetable Unknown

UFC President Dana White must have been in a giving mood lately. In an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White peeled back the curtain and revealed a bunch of new information regarding high profile matchups. And, trust us when we tell you, most of the information involved some of the UFC’s heaviest hitters. White revealed Conor McGregor’s desire to face Jorge Masvidal for his UFC title. Furthermore, he didn’t shut down the idea of the belt actually being defended. Although in the past, he said the belt was a one-off event. Additionally, White shared that UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will face Yoel Romero in his first title defense.

Adesanya captured the UFC’s middleweight title in convincing fashion when he KO’d Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. Since then, it was pretty much a lock that Izzy would have his first title defense against Paulo Costa. However, Costa sustained an injury that would prevent him from the future bout in the near future.

White on Adesanya vs Romero

Once Costa was ruled out, Adesanya was very vocal about facing Yoel Romero. And of course, Romero was into the matchup as well, although coming off of back to back losses. Since both men want the matchup, Dana announced that the bout would be happening. Of course, both sides just have to agree on terms first.

He (Israel) wants that fight. (Adesanya) wants to fight Yoel Romero. Nobody wants to fight Yoel Romero. Nobody’s screaming, ‘I want to fight Yoel Romero.’ He is,” said White.

Making the Fight

Furthermore, he confirmed that there is an actual date in mind for the fight to take place. However, he decided that or now, he isn’t going to announce when the fight would occur.

Are fans excited for the matchup between Adesanya and Romero? Do people believe that Yoel deserves to fight for the title after two losses? Let us know in the comments.