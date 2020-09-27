Israel Adesanya sent quite the message to Paulo Costa on Saturday night.

Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight title against Costa at UFC 253 after a dominant second-round TKO win. It was the perfect way to shut his critics up as well as Costa after all the mind games and insults in the buildup to the fight.

And to add further insult to injury, Adesanya dry humped Costa right after referee Jason Herzog called an end to the action to send a message to the Brazilian.

You can watch it below:

isreal adesanya just disrespected paulo costa to a level i have never seen before. he LITERALLY fucked costa pic.twitter.com/ngUmftdKmo — $ (@BEZ0Z) September 27, 2020

Adesanya Mocks Costa Further On Social Media

That moment didn’t go unnoticed by fans and social media. And “The Last Stylebender” has also referenced it several times on social media since.

“Imagine if I was taunting as much as Costa after all that sh*t he was talking… The amount of shit I would cop from the internets hahaha. I’m still in the air, I ain’t even started yet. He had all the preflight memes. I’m gonna go in on his ass…oh wait 😂😂😂”

“Bro…I didn’t wanna bust too early!”

“Blacked!”

Adesanya also had a message for Costa’s corner.

My god this Adesanya. Ejaculating all over Costa's corner #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/4PPluCjwoH — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 27, 2020

It will certainly be hard for Costa to come back from this level of embarrassment, especially after all his talk about Adesanya the last few months.