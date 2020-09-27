The lead up to their fight was certainly tumultuous, but Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa buried the hatchet after UFC 253.

Israel Adesanya (20-0) defeated Paulo Costa (13-1) by TKO in the second round and retained his middleweight title. The fight was completely one-sided. Costa couldn’t get going due to Adesanya’s feints and constant movement. The Brazilian tried to showboat to intimidate his opponent but was unsuccessful. Adesanya picked him apart methodically and finished him with ease.

The rivalry between these two fighters was well known and they didn’t hide. Adesanya and Costa didn’t shake hands at the beginning of their fight. They insulted each other multiple times on social media and during joint interviews. They even got into a scuffle at the ceremonial weigh-ins. But after the dust settled, it seems like both fighters did have some amount of respect for each other. Following his celebrations, Adesanya embraced with Costa and had some kind words for the Brazilian.

They don't need to be friends, but after sharing the Octagon Adesanya and Costa will respect each other 👏 #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/vW6RXmrgA8 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 27, 2020

As fot the aftermath of this fight, Adesanya has already called out Jared Canonnier, saying that he would be willing to fight him if he defeats Robert Whittaker. Paulo Costa will certainly be matched up with another top 5 middleweight in the near future, possibly the winner of Till vs Hermansson.