Israel Adesanya Uses 9/11 Reference, Gets Slammed by Paulo Costa

Adesanya’s 9/11 Comments Set Off Paulo Costa

Current UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is in the hot seat with his American fans. It seemed like Izzy was trying to flex his confidence and increase his self believe as per usual. However, Adesanya used a reference pertaining to the tragedy of 9/11 in 2001. Naturally, that angered fans inside of the United States of America. However, the statements seemingly also raged a Brazillian rival in Paulo Costa.

Adesanya on Yoel Romero

Adesanya will defend his title in the UFC 248 headliner vs. Romero. Initially, UFC President Dana White said that Romero would need to get some wins before he was able to fight for the belt. However, Israel’s specific request to fight Romero made White change his mind. This is because of Dana telling the world that nobody calls out Yoel. So, in order to promote the bout, both Adesanya and Romero appeared via satellite to speak to each other.

They meet one more time before #UFC248 🎤 Straight after the #UFCAuckland weigh-ins, join us for the #UFC248 Press Conference at Spark Arena with @Stylebender and @YoelRomeroMMA (joining via satellite) pic.twitter.com/tb49oB7rCp — UFC Aus/New Zealand (@UFC_AUSNZ) February 14, 2020

“He’s (Romero) human, like anyone else, and everyone likes to make this myth about, ‘Oh, he’s steel, like kicking steel,’ or you hit him and he doesn’t fall. I’ll touch him enough times. I’ll touch him enough times and eventually, he’ll crumble like the Twin Towers,” said Adesanya.

Costa Reacts to Adesanya 9/11 Comments

Obviously, the comment didn’t sit well with Americans. Especially those who lost a loved one during the tragedy that saw 2,977 Americans murdered. The insensitive comment also enraged Adesanya’s rival Paulo Costa. Costa took to Twitter to let Israel know exactly how he felt about the comments.

Adesanya

You are a disgusting piece of shit. How dare you make a joke disrespecting the thousands who died and the heroic firefighters and police.I will really kill you, dirty kiwi pic.twitter.com/1vtaqDbozx — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 22, 2020

A Heated Rivalry

In translation, Costa really wants his chance to dismantle Adensaya. But, now he wants to do it even more due to Adesanya and his 9/11 comments towards America. However, Costa put himself in hot water by calling Izzy a “dirty kiwi.”

Two wrongs do not make a right, but they certainly make a rivalry. And by the time Adensaya and Romero face-off, expect Costa to do everything in his power to be next for a crack at Izzy.