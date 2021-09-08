Tito Ortiz on Weight Cut for Anderson Silva Fight at 195lbs:” I’m probably in the 212lbs department”

Tito Ortiz is boxing Anderson Silva, but his biggest battle is against the scale. With just four days to go until their showdown, Ortiz revealed that he is still roughly 17lbs away from his target fight weight of 195lbs.

Silva vs Ortiz

Previously, Ortiz expressed losing all respect for Anderson Silva leading up to their boxing match. Ortiz will face Anderson Silva in an eight-round professional boxing match on September 11th. Triller Fight Club will feature the fight on a card that sees Vitor Belfort take on Oscar De La Hoya in the main event.

However, he was never okay with fighting at 195lbs, which Tito says he hasn’t weighed since his sophomore year in college. Ortiz expressed his belief that Silva was trying to deplete him of his power to avoid it.

“The last time I was 195lbs was I think my sophomore year in college wrestling,” Ortiz said. “I will make (the weight). I’ll try. I’ll cut off my leg to make the weight. I’ve never missed weight in my whole career, but Anderson kind of pushed the limit of doing that. But once again, I lost respect for the guy, man. He’s one of the best mixed martial artists but I lost respect for him. So it gives me a little more energy, a little more aggressiveness during camp to punch this guy’s face off.”

Ortiz Speaks on Weight Cut

Recently, Tito shared on Instagram that he is still quite far away from 195lbs. Which, could put their matchup in jeopardy, considering Silva stating that he is unsure if the fight will continue if Tito misses weight.

“I gotta get down to 195lbs. I’m probably in the 212lbs department, 211lbs, around that. Feel great, though. Had a good day working with Jason Parillo and Jay Silva. We did some light sparring,” Ortiz said. “Ths weekend, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino, I’ll be facing Anderson Silva. I’ll be kicking his a**. I hope he’s ready for a fight. I’m not coming there to collect a paycheck. I’m coming there to collect a win, get a W, take some names, kick some a**.”

Hopefully, Ortiz will be able to make weight for the event successfully. That way, he’ll have a chance at collecting the win that he desires.